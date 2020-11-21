1/
Gail L Gurba Gail L Gurba, 65, of Fairless Hills, PA and formerly of Ewing, NJ passed away early Tuesday Morning November 19 at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Gail was predeceased by her father William C. Young, as well as her mother and father in law John J. Gurba Sr. and Elizabeth M. Gurba. She leaves behind to carry on her legacy loving husband of 33 years John J. Gurba Jr., daughter Nicole L. (John) Foster, son Todd J. Greener (Sherry), stepson Brian T. Gurba (Lisa), grandchildren Taylor R. Greener, Zachary B. Greener, Tristan W. Foster and Alex T. Gurba, mother Marilyn R. Young, sister Linda D. Zajac (Mitchell), brother William H. Young (Erin), sister in law Elizabeth M. Thompson, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, former husband George H. Greener (Michele), brother in law Thomas M. Gurba (Debbie) as well as all of her friends and acquaintances. She will be deeply missed as a loving Matriarch for the family. Born in Trenton, she lived in Ewing for most of her life before moving to Fairless Hills, PA. She worked for the State of NJ, Department of Transportation for 37 years ending her career in the Commissioner’s Office in 2010. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff for their care and support. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, at 2:00 p.m. from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Avenue Trenton with Rev. Ian Hill, Pastor, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church officiating. Following Pastor Hill’s service, B.P.O. ELKS #2023 will also be having a memorial service to honor Gail for her dedication over the years. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 25. Internment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her name to Sydney Kimmel Foundation for Cancer Research.

Published in The Trentonian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winowicz Funeral Chapel
865 Brunswick Ave
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 393-1652
November 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Jocelyn Anama
Acquaintance
