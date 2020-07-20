1/1
Garrett Caldwell
Garrett Caldwell, 55, of Ewing, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cooper Univ. Hospital in Camden, NJ. Garrett was born and educated in Trenton, NJ, where he was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Trenton Central High School and was a Cook at Penn Medicine Princeton Health for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lorenzo Caldwell; father-in-law, Leroy Julious; grandparents, Oscar Caldwell, Marilyn Francis Rivers, John E. Spivey, and Gertrude West Spivey; uncle, Rickey West; aunt, Joyce Livingston; and brother-in-law, Leroy Julious Jr. Garrett is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Mary Caldwell; stepchildren, Rashanda Arrington and Brianna Julious; mother, Juanita Caldwell-Malone (Raymond); mother-in-law, Della Julious; four grandchildren, Jha'kiyah, Jha'zoni, Jiyah, and Iyanna; brother, David Caldwell (Kimberly), two brothers-in-law, Mitchell and Roger Julious; six aunts, Ossie Harvey, Joanne Marshall (Washington), Hattie Lively (Barry), Carolyn Lively (Jonathan), Judy West, and Ellen West; four uncles, James West, Lorenzo West, John Livingston, and Freddie West (Diane); three nieces, Ashley, Quinn, and Jayda; and a special friend, Wayne Steward. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 am at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be held on Thurs., from 9 to 11 am at the chapel.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
