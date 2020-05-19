Gary Craig Carthan was given his angel wings on May 11, 2020. Born in Trenton on July 2, 1965 he was the beloved tenth child of the late Rev. George W. Carthan, Sr. and Sarah Jane Margaret Godbolt Carthan. Predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Dolores and Helen, he leaves to cherish his memory sister Debra Carthan; brothers George, Jr. (Barbara); Calvin, Sr. (Janet); Ralph, Sr. (Mary); Ronald, Sr. (Denise); Larry, Sr. (Deborah); Charles (Stefanie); Godmother, Aunt Mary Reaves; Aunts: Nettie White and Viola Cobbs; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and church family. On behalf of the family, their deepest appreciation is extended to the staff of Burlington Woods for their care of Gary who resided there for the last thirteen years. Due to gathering restrictions, services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.



