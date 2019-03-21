The Trentonian Obituaries
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
(609) 737-1498
George Brenfleck III Obituary
George J. Brenfleck III., 85, of Bridgeville Delaware and formerly of Ewing Twp. and Lavallette, NJ passed away Wednesday March 20th in Delaware. Born in Trenton, he was a graduate of Trenton High School. George owned and operated Brenfleck Fuel Oil Company for many years. He was a member of Trenton Cyrus Masonic Lodge #5 in Pennington for 48 years and a life time member of the Lambertville Elks #1070. Son of the late George J. Brenfleck, Jr. and Meredith Harrison Brenfleck, husband of the late Almeda Southard Brenfleck, brother of the late Carl Brenfleck, he is survived by 3 daughters, Lynn A. Brenfleck of North Ft. Myers, FL, Nancy L. Brenfleck of Tampa, FL, Leslie L. Solinsky (Mark) of Henderson, NV, a brother Richard Brenfleck of Allentown, PA, a grandson, Tyler Brenfleck of Tampa, FL, several nieces and nephews. The viewing will be Tuesday March 26th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd, Pennington. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. William McQuoid officiating. Burial will be at the Ewing Church Cemetery. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1595 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 22, 2019
