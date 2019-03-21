|
|
George J. Brenfleck III., 85, of Bridgeville Delaware and formerly of Ewing Twp. and Lavallette, NJ passed away Wednesday March 20th in Delaware. Born in Trenton, he was a graduate of Trenton High School. George owned and operated Brenfleck Fuel Oil Company for many years. He was a member of Trenton Cyrus Masonic Lodge #5 in Pennington for 48 years and a life time member of the Lambertville Elks #1070. Son of the late George J. Brenfleck, Jr. and Meredith Harrison Brenfleck, husband of the late Almeda Southard Brenfleck, brother of the late Carl Brenfleck, he is survived by 3 daughters, Lynn A. Brenfleck of North Ft. Myers, FL, Nancy L. Brenfleck of Tampa, FL, Leslie L. Solinsky (Mark) of Henderson, NV, a brother Richard Brenfleck of Allentown, PA, a grandson, Tyler Brenfleck of Tampa, FL, several nieces and nephews. The viewing will be Tuesday March 26th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd, Pennington. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. William McQuoid officiating. Burial will be at the Ewing Church Cemetery. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1595 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 22, 2019