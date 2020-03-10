|
George J. Hvizda George J. Hvizda, age 84 passed away peacefully at the Greenwood House in Ewing, NJ on Monday March 9, 2020. George was born on May 5, 1935, in Freeland, PA; a son to the late Andrew Hvizda and Anna Hvizda. George was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Madeline Hvzida and infant son Steven Hvizda; 12 siblings, infant sister, Joseph, Vincent, Helen, Thomas, Andrew, John, Stephen (all Hvizda’s), Anna Seamens, Verna Wydick, Anna Kriss, Elizabeth Hall. George is survived by his sister Thelma (Bernard) Gabriel, sister-in-law’s Mary Hvizda, Frances Reeb and Carol Roe; daughters, Karen (Eugene) Chmielinski, Rosemary (Robert) Brozena, and Yvonne (George) Piccinetti; six grandchildren-Diana (Mark) Graselli, Mellisa (James) Brozena-Prester, Laura Chmielinski, George (Amanda) Piccinetti, Megan (Ronald) Creech, and Patrick Brozena; 18 great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and friends. George served in the Air Force from 1953-1957.He was a hardworking man who always provided for his family. He worked as a supervisor of the paint line for Hills Refrigeration for nearly 40 years. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, whom dedicated many years of his life to his family. George enjoyed traveling, taking long car rides with his wife, going out to eat with family to the local diners, attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren sporting events, family celebrations, visits to his daughter’s shore house, and watching his favorite talk shows. George was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Most of all He loved his family and instilled in his daughters’ strong values that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. George, Dad, Grandpa, Pop-Pop George “You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, your always by our side” Visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am at Buklad-Merlino Yardville Memorial Home, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road, Yardville, NJ. Service at 11:00am at the Yardville Memorial Home. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 11, 2020