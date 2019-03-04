|
George E. Tilghman Sr., 89, of Ewing, passed away peacefully, on February 28, 2019 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ. Born and raised in Easton, MD, George attended Moton High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and served as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY. George was honorably discharged in 1960. He was employed as a commercial construction worker with the NJ Building Laborers Local No. 50 (later Local No. 595) in Princeton, NJ before retiring after over 30 years of service. George was predeceased by his parents, Henry Sr. and Mary Tilghman; brother, Norris Ayers; sisters, Mary Copper, Marjorie Thomas and Barbara Tilghman. He is survived by his brothers Henry Jr. and Charles; sister, Beatrice Goldsborough; children, Valerie, Vicki Ansley (Daryl), Gerald, Phyllis Harley (Paul), and George Jr.; his grandchildren Cory Armstrong (Nikki), Martel (Anne), Georgeanna, Daryl Ansley Jr., Danielle Ansley, and Quason Hopson; great grandchildren, Shamar, Braelynn, Brison Kendrick and Khamari Armstrong; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including those at the Parkside Parks Apartments. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 am at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun Street, Trenton, NJ 08638. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 9 to 11 am at the chapel. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 5, 2019