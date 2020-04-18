|
Georgette Capone Radlinsky, 91, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Hamilton Continuing Care. Born in Jersey City, she was a resident of Trenton for nearly 26 years before moving to Florida in 1986. She later returned to the Trenton area in 1996, having recently resided in Rose Hill Assisted Living in Robbinsville prior to moving to Hamilton Continuing Care in 2018. Georgette worked as a seamstress and later as a manager for Tupperware, Inc. in Trenton. Previously, she was the co-owner of the Capone 7-Eleven, Twin Rivers, East Windsor. Georgette was a strong, confident woman who spoke her mind and passed her work ethic and faith in God to her children and grandchildren. She was the Matriarch of the family and kept things together through the good times and the tough times. Georgette loved to travel. She and Paul went to many Timberwolf Army Conventions across the country. Her favorite pastime was shopping, and she accessorized every outfit. Her scarf, purse, shoes and jewelry all had to match. She loved cooking meals for her family and friends. She was a former member of the Hamilton Township Senior Citizens Group. Georgette Served as a Eucharistic Minister during her residencies in Florida and New Jersey. She was a longtime and current member of Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church and their Altar Rosary Society, the Daughters of Our Lady of Sorrows and the Our Lady of Sorrows Seniors. She was also a member of the Red Hats of Hamilton. She enjoyed reading, dominos, bingo and crossword puzzles. Wife of the late Alexander A. Capone and also the late Paul E. Radlinsky; daughter of the late George and Antoinette (Del Vecchio) Mari; sister of the late Frank Mari and Josephine Kaminski, and grandmother of the late Nicholas A. Caruso; she is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna A. and Donald Povia and Christine M. and Frank S. Caruso; her three sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph P. and Dawn M. Capone, Peter C. and Pamela Jo Capone, and Thomas G. Capone; her step-children, Barbara and Robert Valentine and David and Janet Radlinsky; her grandchildren, Donald and Angela Povia, Andrea and Jason Stough, Vincent Capone, Anthony and Marissa Caruso, Domenica Caruso, Frank F. and Shannon Caruso, Salvatore and Santino Capone, Gina Capone, Brian and Elizabeth Valentine, Jonathan Radlinsky, and Patrick Radlinsky; her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jillian and Joseph Stough, Eleanor, Anna and Evelyn Povia, Giovanna Caruso, Aaron and Logan Felmy, and Emma and Maggie Valentine; her two sisters, Frances Dispoto and Mary Matteo; the very special family of Peter and Kim Angell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum in Hamilton. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Anthony Parish. The family would like to give special thanks to the Nurses, Aids and Staff of Hamilton Continuing Care 800 and Greenwood House Hospice for their compassion, care and kindness during her time of need. For those who wish to honor Georgette, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Sorrows-St. Anthony Parish, Lower Hall, Parish Office, 3816 East State Street Ext., Hamilton, NJ 08619 or by visiting www.specialstrides.com. Please visit Georgette’s permanent memorial site at www.saulfuneralhomes.com. We encourage all to share memories, words of comfort or leave a message of condolence for the family. Perhaps share a favorite story or special way Georgette touched your heart. Each one will help provide comfort and hope to all who read the remembrances. Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 19, 2020