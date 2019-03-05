|
|
Geraldine Derry age 83 passed away at home on March 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Trenton, NJ and was a lifelong resident. Geraldine was a graduate of Mercer County Community College, and Mercer County Vocational School - Practical Nursing. She was a retired- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Developmental Disabilities. She was a life member of New Salem Baptist Church where she served as an Usher and the first woman on the Trustee Board and on the Finance Committee. Daughter of the late James and Florence (Queen) Jackson, sister of the late James A. Jackson Jr., Pete (PO) Jackson, Verdon J. Jackson, mother of the late Alfred Marlin Jackson and grandmother of the late Marlin S. Bugg Jackson. Geraldine leaves to rejoice in her memory, Richard L. Bronner, Gregory J. Bronner, Dwayne (Owetta) A. Derry Sr., Dwayne M. Jackson, Tanee Snow, Alfred Shaka Jackson, Tyhera Derry, Dwayne A.T. Derry, Dashawn Dickerson, one brother Thomas Cooper (Scoogie), a sister-in-law Bertha Jackson, twelve great grandchildren, two goddaughters Geraldine Jackson and Lisa Banks, godson John Howlen and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Friday, March 8, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church 316 Union St. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Greenwood Cemetery Hamilton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 6, 2019