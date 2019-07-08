|
|
Gertrude Mae Floyd Ames of Crosswicks passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Nassawadox, VA to the late Walter and Mariah Onley Floyd, she was a longtime Crosswicks area resident. Mrs. Ames married her lifelong sweetheart, Wilmer C. Ames on August 27, 1946. She was dedicated to taking care of her family as well as others in her community. A woman of strong faith, Mrs. Ames worshiped at the Union AME Church in Allentown where she became a member in 1954. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Wilmer C. Ames, Sr. and her son, Wilmer C. Ames, Jr.; she is survived by her loving children, G. Authurine Ames, Marvin D. Ames and Herbert K. Ames; her grandchildren, Auronda A. Greenhouse and her husband, David and Caisse A. Gore and her husband, Ryan; her sisters, Flossie Stowe, Elizabeth Wallace and Beulah R. Drummond and her husband, Harold; a special nephew, Craig Fitzgerald; 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, July 10th from 9-11am with a funeral service to begin at 11am at the Union AME Church, Allentown. The Rev. Tianda Smart will officiate. Interment will be held at a later date in the New Allen Memorial Church Cemetery, Franktown, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union AME Church, Building Fund, 72 Church St., Allentown, NJ 08501. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in The Trentonian on July 9, 2019