|
|
Gertrude Ganges Powell, daughter of the late Williard Ganges, Sr. and Anna Ganges, was born on April 9, 1940 in Trenton, New Jersey. She departed this life on October 30, 2019 at Capital Health System on Fuld Campus. A lifelong resident of Bordentown, Gertrude was educated in Bordentown Public Schools. After nearly 40 years of dedicated service as an Executive Assistant, she retired from the State of New Jersey - Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton, NJ. Affectionately known as “Mom Powell”, she was a Visionary. She was mother of the church and a member of Bible Academy at Fellowship Restoration Ministries. She was a preparer and server of Holy Communion, both regular and formal. Mom Powell took the Lord’s work seriously. Mom Powell treated everyone like family. She was known for her warm smile and always having an encouraging word. Mom Powell was a devoted homemaker who tirelessly served her family and the community. She faithfully supported her children and grandchildren in achieving their dreams and aspirations. She was known for her love of travel and sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. She was their #1 fan. From her 20-year union to Arvie Powell, Sr. came two sons, Arvie Powell Jr. of Bordentown, NJ and Anthony Powell (Krishna) of Willingboro, NJ. She leaves to cherish her memory: two brothers, Richard Ganges (Marlene) of Willingboro and Williard Ganges Jr. (late Cathy) of Bordentown as well as her two best friends of more than 50 years, Bonita Cruse and Mariam Moore. Continuing her legacy of love, service and leadership are her 5 grandchildren: Nicole, Kisha, Breonca, Anissa and Toni-Loren as well as one great granddaughter, Kayla. She also had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The funeral will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 104 Elizabeth Street, Bordentown, NJ 08505. The viewing will be held from 9 am – 11 am.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 7, 2019