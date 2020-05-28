Gladys O. Roberson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys O. Roberson (Morgan) age 88, of Hamilton Square, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born & raised in Trenton, N.J., she was predeceased by her parents, Steven & Lena O. (Rhoades) Morgan and many sisters and brothers, she was from a family of 16. Her beloved husband of 56 ½ years died in July 2010. They met after he came home from the Korean War, and after a 10 month romance, they were married. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Eshoo and husband (Kevin). Brothers: Walter and Lindy Morgan and Sisters: Hazel Gerber and Joan Werner and her special niece Alyce Radice (Dolly), who always made her hair look so beautiful, as well as, many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed all the Starr Bus Tours around United States and Walt Disney World with her husband. The 40 years going to Bingo at St. Gregory the Great Church and being with her friends. Planting all the flowers and vegetables around her house with her son-in-law Kevin. Spending the days with all her dogs and cats through-out the years. Final arrangements will be private and she will be interred in her family plot at Greenwood Cemetery in Trenton, N.J. Donations can be made to: Penn Medicine Hospice Princeton Health, 88 Princeton Hightstown Road, Suite 202, Princeton Junction, N.J. 08550 - Attn: Shirley Collins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved