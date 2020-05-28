Gladys O. Roberson (Morgan) age 88, of Hamilton Square, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born & raised in Trenton, N.J., she was predeceased by her parents, Steven & Lena O. (Rhoades) Morgan and many sisters and brothers, she was from a family of 16. Her beloved husband of 56 ½ years died in July 2010. They met after he came home from the Korean War, and after a 10 month romance, they were married. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Eshoo and husband (Kevin). Brothers: Walter and Lindy Morgan and Sisters: Hazel Gerber and Joan Werner and her special niece Alyce Radice (Dolly), who always made her hair look so beautiful, as well as, many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed all the Starr Bus Tours around United States and Walt Disney World with her husband. The 40 years going to Bingo at St. Gregory the Great Church and being with her friends. Planting all the flowers and vegetables around her house with her son-in-law Kevin. Spending the days with all her dogs and cats through-out the years. Final arrangements will be private and she will be interred in her family plot at Greenwood Cemetery in Trenton, N.J. Donations can be made to: Penn Medicine Hospice Princeton Health, 88 Princeton Hightstown Road, Suite 202, Princeton Junction, N.J. 08550 - Attn: Shirley Collins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store