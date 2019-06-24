|
|
Gladys Mathis Williams age 85 of Ewing, NJ transitioned from Earth to Heaven on June 20, 2019. Gladys was born on July 12, 1933 to the late Lee and Earth Mae Jenkins. She was educated in the Trenton Public School System. She was employed by General Motors, retiring after twenty-five years of service. She was also employed part-time at the Trenton Board of Education, Trenton, NJ and the Hollowbrook Community Center, Ewing, NJ. Gladys was a faithful and dedicated member of Friendship Baptist Church, Trenton, NJ for over fifty years. Gladys was married to the late Samuel Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory, four children; Zakiyyah Muhammad (Karim), Abdullah Sabree (Joyce), Charlotte Mathis, and Rhona Mathis, eight grandchildren; Khadijah, Sidiq and Jalal Muhammad, Taheerah and Kamal Barney, Karim O’Mar, Kaliff and Chaz Mathis, ten beautiful great-grandchildren, her beloved twin sister, Grace Bell, sisters-in-laws; Londonie Jennison, and Mercedes Jenkins, her uncle Thaddeus Jenkins (Thelma), her aunt Lenora Jenkins, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Perry St., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on June 25, 2019