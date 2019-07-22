|
Glenwood LaMarr Gorham affectionately known as LaMarr or “Brother Gorham” passed into eternal rest on Thursday morning, July 18 surrounded by family and friends. LaMarr was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Alpha Baptist Church, 15 Rose Street, Willingboro, NJ on Thursday, July 25. A final viewing will take place at 10:00am followed by the funeral at 11:00am. There will be a private burial. The family will host a repast at The Knights of Columbus Hall on East Broad Street in Burlington. Services Entrusted to E.J. Flippen Funeral Home, Camden.
Published in The Trentonian on July 23, 2019