Gloria L. Wallace Burrell was born April 17, 1927 to Flossie Spell-Hall. She departed this life to receive her Crown of Glory on December 1, 2020 in Helene Fuld Hospital Trenton, New Jersey. Gloria was educated in the Trenton Public School System and graduated in the Class of 1945. Gloria was employed for Westinghouse for over 25 years and the Township of Lawrence Board of Education for approximately 6 years as a Teacher’s Aide. In the spring of 1946, a group of young women joined together to form a gospel singing group. She served as the President of the Echoes of Shiloh for over 25 years under the Pastorate of the late Reverend Dr. S. Howard Woodson, Jr. She continued to be a faithful member until her health begin to fail. She was a faithful member of Shiloh for over 50 years. She served in many organizations and was a Shiloh Legend in 2007. Her greatest joy was working in the kitchen with her husband Bobby. Not only did she enjoy cooking at Shiloh but also at home. She was an avid fisherman with her husband. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Robert Ross Burrell, Jr.in1985 Gloria, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, godmother, aunt and friend. She was predeceased in death by her first­born son the late John E. Wallace. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her faithful and dedicated husband, Robert Ross Burrell, Jr. her children; Donald Wallace (Toni) Rev. Robert Burrell, 3rd (Denise) Elder Michele Jackson (Gary). Her grandchildren Patrice Thomas-Moore, Aeisha Wallace, Tyrus Bush and Gary Ryan Jackson, nieces, nephews, cousins, Her Shiloh Family, Gary Taylor, and a very special sister-friend Ernestine Cosby. Services will be 10:15am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of services. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing NJ.



