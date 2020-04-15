|
Grazyna “Grace” Anna Rudnicki, 65 of Ewing Township passed away at her home on Sunday April 12, 2020. Daugter of the late Kazimierz & Anna Kamacz Rudnicki; sister of the late Diane K Rudnicki; aunt of the late Ryan L. C. Kuhn. Surviving Grace is her 3 nieces Desiree Clayton of Chester County, PA, Denise Kuhn of Philadelphia, PA, Deirdre Kuhn-Talkpa of Bucks County, PA; as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews; life long partner & soulmate Richard H. Bearden of Ewing Township. Born in Brooklyn, NYC, NY. She has been a lifelong Trenton resident ever since. She retired in 2019 after 11 years with Mercer County Correction Center in the Records Department at Lambertville offices. Grace was an avid animal lover. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Winowicz Funeral service and will be private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic for the family. Internment will be in Colonial Memorial Park in Hamilton Township with a service conducted by Fr. Ed Kwoka of Holy Cross Church.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 17, 2020