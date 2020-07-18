Gregory J. Fischer, 82, of Hamilton Twp., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. Born in Trenton, he was a member of the US Army National Guard and worked as a machinist for The Trentonian for 42 years. Son of the late John and Mary Fischer, Gregory is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy and his two sons, John and Christopher Fischer. Cremation will be private at the convenience of the family. Services under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.



