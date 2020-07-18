1/
Gregory J. Fischer
1937 - 2020
Gregory J. Fischer, 82, of Hamilton Twp., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. Born in Trenton, he was a member of the US Army National Guard and worked as a machinist for The Trentonian for 42 years. Son of the late John and Mary Fischer, Gregory is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy and his two sons, John and Christopher Fischer. Cremation will be private at the convenience of the family. Services under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
