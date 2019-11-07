Home

Gregory Marshall Holland


1953 - 2019
Gregory Marshall Holland Obituary
Gregory Marshall Holland age 66 of Trenton, NJ returned to the essence on October 24, 2019 at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Trenton, NJ. Gregory was born March 4, 1953 to Russell and Carolyn Holland. He graduated from Wall Township High School. Gregory was a veteran and served in the United States Army. Gregory facilitated a local dialysis support group in the city of Trenton, NJ. Gregory is predeceased in death by his brothers; Carl, Sebastian, and Curtis Holland, and one sister, Doris Sergent all of Asbury Park, NJ. He is survived by a sister, Saundra West (Richard) of Trenton, NJ, a brother Kenyard Holland (Barbara) of Laurel, MD, a daughter, Tanita Esdaile, sons; Russell Creel, and Gregory Love all of Asbury Park, NJ, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, and Memorial service will be held from 12:30pm to 3:00pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at the James J. Abbott Apartments Community Room, 490 Hoffman Ave., Trenton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 8, 2019
