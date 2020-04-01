|
Greta Daisy Wilson Hurst died peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, New Jersey. She was born in London, England on October 28, 1932 to Ruby and John Wilson Sr. As a child, she survived the air raid bombings of London, England during World War II. She moved from the United Kingdom to the United States in 1954 where she raised her family in Ewing Township, New Jersey along with her late husband James D. Hurst, Jr., retired Sargent, U.S. Army. During the 1970’s Greta and James operated a retail store named after her, Greta’s Variety Store, that was the mainstay of Princeton Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures of family and friends’ gatherings. An avid bird lover, her favorite parrot, William, would be the first to greet anyone who entered her home. Greta was survived by her brother John Wilson Jr. of London, England; her three daughters NyAnn Hurst of Las Vegas, Nevada; Ruby Johnson of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania; Sherry Hurst of Trenton, New Jersey; and her son Gary Hurst of Stone Mountain, Georgia as well as her many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 2, 2020