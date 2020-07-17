1/1
Gwendolyn Glover
Gwendolyn Glover age 64, of Trenton, NJ passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Preferred Nursing Home, Ewing, NJ. Gwendolyn was predeceased by her father, Joseph Glover Sr., and her brother, Joseph Glover Jr. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton for over 64 years. Gwendolyn was educated in the Trenton Public School System. She graduated from Trenton Central High and continued her education at the State of NJ, Department of Education Vocational Division Manpower. Gwendolyn was a Certified Nursing Assistant, and she also worked as a barmaid for G+G Lounge for over 15 years. Gwen joined the Beauty Grove Primitive Baptist Church in 1967 under the leadership of the late Elder D.F. Palmer. She attended Sunday school and sang with the youth department choir. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Willeen Glover, her only daughter Helen Glover, one sister, Helen V. Glover (Vickie), one brother, Milton Glover, two sister-in-laws Kathy and Doris Glover, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be 12:30-1:30 pm Monday, July 20, 2020, at Christian Fellowship, 715 Bellevue Ave, Trenton, NJ 08618. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
