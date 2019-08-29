|
|
H. Taylor Bunting, 95, of Crosswicks, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his son’s home, surrounded by his family. A lifelong resident of Crosswicks, Taylor loved his life as a farmer and living on the family farm. Taylor was a member of the Crosswicks United Methodist Church and was charter member of the Stump Jumpers Hunting Club. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved life and enjoying taking hunting trips with his family and friends. Son of the late Howard T. and Mildred Borden Bunting, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jennie F. Bunting and his brother Charles M. Bunting. Taylor is survived by his children, H. Taylor Bunting III and his wife Sharon of Crosswicks and Janice Faga and her husband Ronald of Florence; his grandchildren, Tyler Bunting, Terri DiGaetano and Vicki Heydorn; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bunting, Trevor Heydorn, Rebecca Pippin, Sarah DiGaetano, Alysa DiGaetano and Mary Bunting; great great grandchildren, Bella Lewis and Noah Heydorn; sisters, Joyce Elliott of Yardville and Louise Bunting of Crosswicks as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 1st at 2pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown. Friends may call Sunday from 1pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crosswicks United Methodist Church, PO Box 303, Crosswicks, NJ 08515.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 30, 2019