Services
Tilghman Funeral Home - New Egypt
52 Main Street
New Egypt, NJ 08533
(609) 758-8500
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Plumsted Presbyterian Church
14 Front Street
New Egypt, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Plumsted Presbyterian Church
14 Front Street
New Egypt, NJ
View Map
Harold Davison Obituary
Harold B. “HB” Davison, age 86, of Cream Ridge passed away Saturday, February 9 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Englishtown, NJ to the late Lester S. and Beulah (Boyce) Davison, he was a lifetime area resident. HB served in the Army National Guard before being called to active duty from 1956 to 1958. He was a longtime employee of Jersey Central Power and Light working in the Cookstown and Hightstown offices before retiring as a Chief Lineman. HB was a member of the Plumsted Presbyterian Church in New Egypt. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and was very proud of his gardening skills every year in his garden. HB was a longtime morning regular at Tootie’s Restaurant in New Egypt but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. HB is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Thelma L. (Parker) Davison; a daughter, Tina Davison; a brother, Enos Davison of Bradenton, FL; a sister, Lorraine Rose of Mercerville; five sisters-in-law, Kathryn, Joan and Ruth Davison, Grace Rossell and Betty Lou Parker; two brothers-in-law, Donald Parker and James E. Brown and three generations of nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service for HB will take place on Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 AM at the Plumsted Presbyterian Church, 14 Front Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533. Calling hours will be on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tilghman Funeral Home in New Egypt (www.TilghmanFH.com).
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 14, 2019
