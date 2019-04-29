|
|
Harriet Potocki Czenis, 97 of Trenton passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Pre deceased by her parents Maciej Caroline Pelka Potocki; wife of the late Stanley L Czenis Sr; sister of the late Albert and John Potocki. Surviving is her 2 sons Stanley L., Jr. & wife Sandra Czenis of Ewing Township and Robert Czenis of Lawrence Township; daughter Joanne & husband Mark Wetherbee Sr. of Ewing Township; granddaughter Jessica K. & husband Nicholas Banta; grandson Mark Wetherbee, Jr & fiancé Shannon O’Connor; a great grandson Konrad Banta; 3 step grandchildren Michele & husband Robert Hibbs, John Shaler and Michael Zola; Michael & wife Patricia Shaler; as well as seven step great grand children and several nieces and nephews. Born in Trenton Harriet was a lifelong North Trenton Resident. She enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking and baking her family’s polish recipes as well as tending her home garden. The funeral will be held Wednesday morning May 1 at 10: 30am from the WINOWICZ FUNERAL CHAPEL 865 Brunswick Avenue. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday at 11:00am in the St. Hedwig’s Church with Rev. Dr. Fr. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Burial will be in St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Ewing Township. Calling hours will be Wednesday morning from 9:00am to 10:30am (time of service) at the funeral chapel. in lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Harriet’s name to donors choice.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 30, 2019