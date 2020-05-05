Harry D. Schultz
Harry D. Schultz Jr., age 96, of Whiting, passed away May 3, 2020. Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and Airforce. He was employed as an Inspector for Space Craft in Norfolk, VA prior to his retirement. Harry was predeceased by his wife Frances L. Schultz, brothers Richard, and Thomas Schultz; sisters Gloria Cappadona, Dorothy Wilson, and Betty Green. Surviving are his sons Kevin Schultz and his wife Patricia, and James Schultz. Also surviving are his grandchildren Gina, Alicia, Jason, and great grandchildren Kaitlyn and Zachary. Services will be private and under the supervision of Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com

