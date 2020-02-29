|
|
Harry Earl “Red” Vickers, 96, of Mystic, CT, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6th, at home. He was born in Trenton, NJ, where he resided for 57 years before moving to Rossmoor, Monroe Twp, NJ in 1980. In 2017 he moved to Masonicare in Mystic, CT, to be nearer to his daughter. Harry was a Veteran of WWII and served in the Philippines as a Technician Fifth Grade with the U.S. Army. After the Army, he spent 30+ years as a Civil Engineer overseeing the staff responsible for the construction and maintenance of the streets in the City of Trenton. He met his beautiful wife, Catherine E. (D’Arcy) Vickers shortly after starting his job for the City of Trenton. They were married and spent 63 amazing years together. Harry joined Catherine 10 years and 1 day after her passing. Harry was an avid golfer, who after retirement had the pleasure of getting a hole-in-one. Right out of the Army, he joined Catholic War Veterans, where he played softball and basketball. Some of his happiest times were spent raising his daughters. He loved traveling with Catherine, even if it was only a scenic ride. Almost weekly, there would be a gathering of friends and family. He was always happy telling his “teasing” jokes and wildly entertaining stories to his grandchildren, nieces and nephews and even great-grandchildren. For many years Harry was a member of the Men’s Club of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Trenton, NJ. He was active in the Building and Finance campaigns of The Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Monroe Twp, NJ. He was very active in the Emerald Society at Rossmoor, Monroe Twp, NJ. He had quite a record collection of the good ones... show tunes, big bands, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, etc. He would play them for anyone and everyone who would listen. He became the “DJ” at Masonicare for the last 2 ½ years. Harry made everyone around him smile, making friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed the simple things in life like a beautiful, sunny day, a home-cooked meal or a meaningful song. In his words, these things were often “beyond belief.” Harry was predeceased in death by his beloved wife Catherine, his parents, Harry Moses Vickers and Mary Madden Vickers, his brother Earl T. Vickers, his sisters Ruth Fisher Platt and Jean Vickers, and his grand-daughter-in-law Jennifer Sibley Petrucci. Surviving, are his loving daughters, Elizabeth Anne Reiter (Lawrence) of Mystic, CT, Mary Ellen Petrucci (Dominic, Sr.) of Peoria, AZ, grandchildren, Dominic J. Petrucci, Jr., Anthony D. Petrucci, Sallie Anne George (Paul), Matthew L. Reiter (Marissa), Caitlin E. R. Shaffer (Ryan) and great-grandchildren, Nico Petrucci, Kyle and Haley Petrucci, Jeremy and Alyx George, Graham and Willa Shaffer, and Abraham Reiter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Monday, March 16, 2020, 1:00 PM at The Chapel of the Blessed Virgin, at Holy Cross Burial Park and Mausoleum, 840 Cranbury South River Road, Jamesburg, NJ 08831. Owing to an accident as a young adult, Harry lost vision in one eye and had compromised vision in the other. In accordance with his generous spirit and willingness to help others, contributions may be made in his memory, to Combat Blindness International, P.O. Box 5332, Madison, WI 53705, and would be greatly appreciated. Visit www.combatblindness.org to see the wonderful work they are doing.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 1, 2020