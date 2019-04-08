|
Harry “Pete” Holmes – 81 of Dover, Delaware passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 23, 1937. Pete, joined the U.S. Army in 1959, served with distinction until retirement as a Sergeant Major in 1987. From 1973-1979 Pete and family were stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Returning to Fort Dix, New Jersey, Pete, attached to Delta Company. Pete was deactivated from the 9th. Division 5th. Battalion upon retirement in 1987. During his military career he received: Vietnam Service Ribbon, 9th Division Citation, three (3) Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. Pete, is preceded in death by Frieda Matchi Holmes the (mother of his four daughters), Annette Holmes Anderson (oldest daughter), and Jean Green (sister). Pete, leaves to mourn his passing: Loving and dedicated wife, Ruby Geeter-Holmes of Dover, DE. Three Daughters: Christine Holmes-Robinson (Chris) of King George, VA., Tylla W. Williams of Valdosta, GA, Cindy Holmes Wiegenstein (Amy) of Valdosta, GA; brother, Butch Holmes; grandsons, Marcus A. Williams & Toby M. Talamantes; step daughters, Tami Johnson -McKnight (Phillip) & Wendy B. Johnson (Karen); grandson, Joseph Pinckney; Multiple nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and several beloved extended family members and friends. A Memorial service was held March 31, 2019 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services. Messages of sympathy may be expressed online at www.ewsmithfs.com
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 9, 2019