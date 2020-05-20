Hayword McKenzie, Jr, 71, of Trenton, NJ departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born on March 3, 1949 in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, Hayword was educated in the Trenton Public School System. In the 1960s, he excelled at basketball at Trenton Central High School. Thereafter, Hayword held several jobs before working for and retiring from General Motors after many years of service. He was a faithful member of Grace Cathedral Fellowship Ministries in Trenton, where he was active in the Men’s Ministry and Sunday School. He was predeceased by his parents, Hayword Sr. and Lillie Mae McKenzie. Hayword is survived by his son, Kareem M. McKenzie of Mountainside, NJ; step-daughter, Tamiko of Sicklerville, NJ; two sisters, Amy Stephens of Killeen, TX, and Evelyn Hendrick of Trenton, NJ; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends- too many to name. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian from May 20 to May 21, 2020.