Helen J. Piscatelli, 71, of Yardville, passed away at her residence, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born in Cavan, Ireland; Helen moved with her family to the United States in 1960. A Hightstown resident most of her life, she lived in Yardville for the past nine years. Helen was a graduate of Hightstown High School and after her retirement; took great joy in caring for her granddaughter, Emily. Predeceased by her husband, Louis Piscatelli and brother, Pete Flatley; she is survived by her son, Nick Piscatelli of Yardville; daughter and son in law, Lisa Piscatelli and Richard Soden of Skillman; four sisters, Catherine Paul of Cream Ridge; Mary Yarborough of Cranbury; Ann Sincoskie of Cream Ridge; Brigid Cornell of Monroe; five brothers, Patrick Joseph Flatley of Cream Ridge; Michael Flatley of Cranbury; Thomas Flatley of Ocean Grove; James Flatley of Penn Lake, PA; Sean Flatley of East Windsor; one granddaughter, Emily Soden of Skillman and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 5pm to 8pm Thursday, July 2 at Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton St. Hightstown, NJ 08520. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3 at 10:30am at the funeral home with internment following at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Funeral home attendees are required to wear a face mask and follow proper social distancing practices. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065.



