Helen May Michniewski (89) passed away on April 14, 2020 after a short illness but a full and fearless life. She was a kind and decent soul. Helen was born during the Great Depression and learned how to live frugally. She searched for opportunities for advancement and took them. After high school, she left her family’s farm in Flint, Michigan to work in Washington D.C. as a Comptometer, then went to New Orleans for Nursing School at Southern Baptist Hospital, then returned to Flint to work in pediatrics at the McLaren General Hospital. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing at Wayne State University’s Merrill Palmer Institute, became a Registered Nurse, and worked for a year as a nurse-in-residence. Helen then worked as a public health nurse in Flint, where she made home visits to mothers with infants. It was in Flint that she met, through the suggestion of a mutual friend, her future husband, Henry J. Michniewski, who was working as a librarian in the Flint Public Library. After Henry took a position with the N.J. State Library, they spent the next 54 years loving each other in Ewing Township. Helen went on to get a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling at Trenton State College. She used that education in her work at the Mercer County Correctional Facility helping inmates find employment. Her last job was as a teacher of Health Occupations at Trenton Central High School where she introduced students to the medical field (including one student who later became a nurse at Greenwood House). Once retired, Helen flourished and enjoyed line dancing with ECHO, playing recorder, and socializing with many of her neighbors, so much so that she became known as the “Mayor of Ewing”. She was a good communicator, and offered thoughtful advice. She was known by staff at Greenwood House, where she resided for the last 4+ years, as someone who looked out for and cared about others. She is predeceased by her husband Henry, and survived by her son Michael J. Michniewski of Laurel, Maryland, and daughter Susan V. Michniewski and Susan’s loved one, Douglas A. Meckel, of Hopewell, N.J. Services will be postponed to a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to either ECHO, Inc., 471 Parkway Avenue, Trenton, N.J. 08618, or Greenwood House, 53 Walter Street, Trenton, N.J. 08628.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 18, 2020