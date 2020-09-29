1/1
Helen Rimo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Golinski) Rimo, age 100, of Hamilton Twp., passed away of natural causes September 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters in the Mercerville Center LTC. Born in Trenton, Helen resided in Baltimore, MD, and Livingston, NJ, before returning to Hamilton Twp. after her husband’s retirement. Before her marriage, Helen worked for the U.S. government. She later worked as a legal secretary and a media specialist employed by the Burrelle’s Corporation. Predeceased by her parents, Leo Golinski and Helena Kuczniacki Golinski, and her husband, John P. Rimo, Helen is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Patricia Ann Rimo and Mike Edward Diegel of Silver Spring, MD, and Terry Ellen Rimo of Hamilton Twp.; 2 step-grandchildren, Alison Diegel (Greg Scheiderer) of Cleveland, OH, and Alexander Diegel (Cristen) of Mechanicsburg, PA; a great-granddaughter, Madelyn Grace Diegel of Mechanicsburg; many loving nieces and nephews; and third “daughter” Beth Truebell of Silver Spring, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 am at St. Gregory the Great Church, 4620 Nottingham Way, in Hamilton Square. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at the Hartmann Memorial Home, 2830 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ 08619.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartmann Funeral Home
2830 Nottingham Way
Mercerville, NJ 08619
(609) 394-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved