Henry J. “Joe” Ortutay Jr., 75, of Levittown PA, passed away on January 6th at St. Francis Hospital. A dedicated husband and father, Henry was better known by friends and family as Joe. He served his country and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Joe enjoyed bowling, fishing and attending Jimmy Buffett concerts. In addition to his love of friends and family, he also had an affection for animals. He is pre-deceased by his father, Henry J. Ortutay Sr., mother, Irene Ortutay, brother, Marty Ortutay, and sister, Darlene Ortutay. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Ortutay of Levittown PA, son, Steven Ortutay of Trevose PA, son, Joseph Ortutay and his wife, Judy of Nazareth PA, son, Brian Ortutay and his wife, Robin of Lumberton NJ, brother Robert Ortutay of Hightstown NJ, sister Cathy King (Ortutay) and her husband, Bob of Browns Mills NJ, sister Geraldine Kimball (Ortutay) and her husband, Lance of Vero Beach FL, three granddaughters, Sarah, Amanda, and Samantha, four grandsons, Evan, Colin, Steven Jr., Ryan and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on March 30th, from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., at Saul Memorial Home located at 1740 Greenwood Ave, Trenton NJ 08609.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 27, 2019