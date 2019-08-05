|
Henry Malsbury Robbins, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1 at Samaritan Hospice in Mt. Holly with his family by his side. Henry was a Driver for Taylor Pork Roll who loved his Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He helped establish and start a softball league in the New Egypt area and was an avid bowler. He was well liked by anyone who met him and will be dearly missed. Son of the late Joseph and Margaretta Robbins; he was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Calvin Robbins; sister Marguerite Southard and his wife, Muriel Robbins. Henry is survived by his son, David H. Robbins of Wrightstown; his daughters, Terry and William Flynn of Skipwith, VA, Margaretta and Darin
Greeley of Wrightstown, and Debbie Robbins of West Creek, NJ as well as 8 grandchildren, 5 great
grandchildren, and 1 ½ great great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, August 6 th at the Cream Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of
flowers, donations in Henry's name can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite
300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Services are under the care of Peppler Funeral Home, Bordentown.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 4, 2019