The Trentonian Obituaries
Winowicz Funeral Service Inc
300-320 Adeline St
Trenton, NJ 08611
(609) 393-4603
Henry Santiago Obituary
Henry “Hank” L. Santiago, 59 of Trenton passed away at his home in Trenton with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his mother Maryanna Taft Santiago; brothers John and Robert Santiago; as well as his grandparents. Hank is survived by his father Jose Santiago; wife Lori Santiago; children Jessica A. Santiago and Daniel R. Williamson; a brother Steven Santiago & wife Kim; sister Marianne Felsheim; half brother Joseph Santiago; light of his life his dog Sheba; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins both here and in Puerto Rico as well as many nieces and nephews in the US. Hank was born and raised in Trenton NJ. He attended Hamilton High School West. He worked as a Senior Maintence Repair Man for Mercer County Geriatric Center and retired from there, due to an injury on the job, after 25 years of service. He was a vice president of his local union before he retired. Hank was a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team and the Dallas Cowboys football team. Family and friends may gather for calling hours at Winowicz Funeral Home 308 Adeline Street Trenton NJ, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm on Sunday December 8th, 2019. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 3:00pm on Sunday Afternoon.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 6, 2019
