Herbert G. Hannemann of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Oct. 21, he was 83. Herbert was born in Summit, NJ raised in Delanco, NJ. Attended Palmyra high school, class of ’54 and attended William & Mary, Rutgers and Trenton State. Herbert was a generous, compassionate man who lived by the “Golden Rule” which he brought in to the classroom while teaching math and carpentry at Grice Middle School, Memorial Middle School and Willingboro High School, passing on his skills to the younger generation. He was a thrill seeker who lived a life of adventure. Herbert is survived by wife Cecilia, daughters Laura (Tim) Major, Connie Felker, son Mark (Grace), sister Sallie Frey, grandchildren Lily and Sam Major, Myles, Hailey and Deirdre Felker, Marcyann and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews Sarah, David and Jennifer. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 25th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077 and on Saturday, October 26th from 10:00am to 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton, NJ. Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at Sacred Heart. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Herbert’s name may be made to the , Condolences may be shared with the family at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 23, 2019