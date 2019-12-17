|
Hiran Aviles, Sr., 82 of Trenton NJ passed away peacefully December 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Utuado Puerto Rico he was a lifelong area resident and retired after 25 years with Joseph Jingoli & Son Construction. He enjoyed playing the guitar(Quatro) and writing songs. He was an avid fan of the NY Mets and the New York Giants. He was very passionate about life, a true nature lover, working with his hands gardening and carpentry. He enjoyed watching the Discovery Channel absorbing the knowledge and sharing it with others. He was a very involved parishioner as a speaker and instructor with the Cathedral. He was also co-founder of the choir Sembrando Esperanza. We actively participated in Catholic organizations and retreats such as the Cursillo movement, Charismatic Renewal, Marriage Encounter and the Holy Name Society as well as many others. Son of the late Ramon Aviles and Rosa Rivera. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Irma Aviles of 59 years, his caring children Hiran AvilesJr (Levone), Ramon Aviles(Kathleen), Rosa Rosado (Freddie), Jacqueline Zavala(Jose),Lydia Britton (Timothy), Leonard Aviles(Gladys), brother Miguel Aviles and sister Hilda Aviles-Lopez, Loving grandchildren Yasmeen Aviles, Ramon Aviles III, Monique Fireall, Deloris Allen, Michael Aviles, Freddie Rosado II, Leronda Aviles, Hiran Aviles III, Rev. Blake Britton, Alexander Britton, Jacob Britton, Victoria Britton, Rosa Mia Rosado, Giana Aviles, Leonard Aviles Jr and great grandchildren Jalin Oldacre, Kai Allen, Julian Allen and Jaxson Allen. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 10:00am at the Cathedral of St Mary of The Assumption 151 North Warren Street Trenton NJ. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery Woolsey Street Hamilton Twp. NJ. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00pm – 6:30pm and again from 7:45pm-to 9:00pm at the church. Family and friends may begin to gather at the church Thursday morning for a viewing at 9:00am. Arrangements by David C. Chiacchio CFSP and his dedicated staff at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home South Trenton NJ. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to be made in his honor to the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 18, 2019