|
|
Howard H. “Shorty” Daves, III, 55 of Trenton departed this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Plainfield, NJ, Howard was educated in the Plainfield and Trenton Public School Systems. He was employed by the Purex Warehouse, Arnie’s Bagel Shop, BJ’s Wholesale Club and various other jobs. Howard was predeceased by his wife, Terri Daves; Howard H. Daves, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Howard H. Daves, Sr. and Muriel Daves; maternal grandparents, Monroe Laremore and Mary Wynn. He is survived by two daughters, Monique and LaTosha Daves; his mother, Yvonne Daves; three grandchildren, Tatiana Murry, Briella Daves and Kaedyn Daves; four brothers, Lovelle Daves, Craig Daves (Tracy), Troy Daves (Bertha) and Theodore Tyler; ten sisters, Donna Daves, Tonya Daves, Angel Crawford-Muhammad (Roland), Tammy White (Kevin), Tasha Q. Daves June Fagg-Daves (Michale), Deanu Daves, Belinda Field (Anthony), Lenore Bryant (Robert), Arlene Tyler and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, Cousins and childhood friends. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 10am to 11am at the chapel. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 19, 2019