The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Daves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard H. Daves III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard H. Daves III Obituary
Howard H. “Shorty” Daves, III, 55 of Trenton departed this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Plainfield, NJ, Howard was educated in the Plainfield and Trenton Public School Systems. He was employed by the Purex Warehouse, Arnie’s Bagel Shop, BJ’s Wholesale Club and various other jobs. Howard was predeceased by his wife, Terri Daves; Howard H. Daves, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Howard H. Daves, Sr. and Muriel Daves; maternal grandparents, Monroe Laremore and Mary Wynn. He is survived by two daughters, Monique and LaTosha Daves; his mother, Yvonne Daves; three grandchildren, Tatiana Murry, Briella Daves and Kaedyn Daves; four brothers, Lovelle Daves, Craig Daves (Tracy), Troy Daves (Bertha) and Theodore Tyler; ten sisters, Donna Daves, Tonya Daves, Angel Crawford-Muhammad (Roland), Tammy White (Kevin), Tasha Q. Daves June Fagg-Daves (Michale), Deanu Daves, Belinda Field (Anthony), Lenore Bryant (Robert), Arlene Tyler and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, Cousins and childhood friends. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 10am to 11am at the chapel. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -