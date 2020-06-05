I.J. Jordan, 93, of Trenton, departed this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 peacefully at home in Trenton, NJ. Born in Lux, MS and educated in Monroe, LA., I.J. earned his GED after relocating to New Jersey. I.J. was a career soldier, serving in the US Army from 1945 to 1968. He was honorably discharged after earning the National Defense Service Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal. His deployments included service in Japan, Korea, and Germany. He was last stationed at Fort Dix, NJ. Following his distinguished military career, I.J. was employed by Princeton University as the Head of Facilities for over 10 years. He was a proud Mason. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Jordan; parents, Ira and Zula Jordan; and sister; Stella Jordan. I.J. is survived by his son, Antonio Jordan; three daughters, Ivy Jordan, Bette Jordan, and Jerri Jordan; sixteen grandchildren, Mitchell “Dickie” Jordan, Jordan Pedraza, Antonio Lane, Misty Jordan, Lakeisha Lane, Troy Andreas Barnes, Alisha Matt, Amara Moses, Deja Brown, Nia Brown, Dejon Brown, Amari Brown, Jamey Woods, Gabrielle Woods, Jordan Woods, and Dakota Woods; three great grandchildren; Krystina Jordan, Kymarrah Jordan, and Moziah Moses; three nieces; two nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.