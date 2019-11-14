The Trentonian Obituaries
Irene Harris, 92, was born on April 15, 1927 in Eatontown, NJ. She was a former reading coordinator for the Trenton Board of Education and a crossing guard for Trenton Police Department. She was a member of Zipporah Chapter #11, O.E.S., P.H.A. Irene was predeceased by her parents; husband, Daniel Harris; 2 children, Kevin E. Harris and Deborah Anderson; grandchild, Kevin E. Harris, II, and 11 siblings. Left to cherish precious memories: 3 children, Carol Ann Odom, Sandra Goodmon (Robert) and Colleen Beth Harris; 14 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 440 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Trenton. Viewing 9am; funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 16, 2019
