The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winowicz Funeral Chapel
865 Brunswick Ave
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 393-1652
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Wozniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Pasko Wozniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Pasko Wozniak Obituary
Irene Pasko Wozniak, 88, of Galloway Township, passed away Friday December 13, 2019 at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY she was a long time North Trenton resident before moving in 2001 to Galloway. She retired in 1993 after 20 years of service with Heinemann Electric on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township. She enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and going to the Jersey Shore and Atlantic City. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Galloway. Predeceased by her parents Mary Grabowska & Walter Pasko; husband Charles “Kaz” Wozniak; husband Sigfried “Zeke” Wozniak and son Thomas. She was the last of 9 siblings. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Mary of Galloway; grandsons Brian of Hamilton Township, Mathew and Michael of Galloway; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be on Saturday December 21st at 12:30pm at Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Avenue. Funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday at 1:00pm in St Hedwigs Church. Burial will follow in St Hedwigs Cemetery in Ewing Township. Calling hour will be from 11:30am to 12:30pm at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations in Irene’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winowicz Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -