Irene A Masick Supal, 85 of Yardville passed away at Captial Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton on Sunday May 5, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Michael & Anna Babyak Masick; wife of the late John P Supal; mother of the late Daniel J Supal; sister of the late James & Michael T Masick; mother in law of the late Girolamo “Jerry” Innocenzi. Surviving are her 2 daughters Diane Innocenzi of Yardville with whom she resided and Kathy Hopely of Vancouver, Washington; 6 grandchildren Paul J & wife Emily Supal, Steven D & wife Gina Supal, John A Supal, Jerome Innocenzi & fiancé Meghan Shaw, Kathleen R Hopely & Tyler Negherbon and Edward T Hopely; 6 great-grandchildren Flora, Trenton, Juniper, Landon, Luke and Luca; as well as several nieces and nephews and daughter in law Marijane Supal of Chesterfield and former son in law Tim Aufmuth of Vancouver, Washington. Born in Trenton Irene spent most of her life in Trenton before moving to Yardville in 2011. She retired from Trenton Savings Fund Society in Independence Mall Branch as a bank teller, and was previously employed with Westinghouse Electric Company;Lamp Division of Trenton. Irene enjoyed reading and solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all she loved spending quality time with her grand and great grand children. The funeral will be held Saturday morning May 11th at 10:30am from the WINOWICZ FUNERAL HOME 308 Adeline Street Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00am in the Church of the Holy Cross. Calling hours will be Saturday Morning May 11th, from 9:00am to 10:30am (time of service) at the funeral home.
Published in The Trentonian on May 10, 2019