Irene Tkac Dzuranin Irene Tkac Dzuranin, 82, passed away peacefully at The Gardens at Monroe in Monroe Twp., NJ on Monday, March 30, 2020. Irene was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Wife of the late Edward Dzuranin and daughter of the late Ernest P. and Anna Prazenka Tkac, she is survived by her children: Carol & Kenneth Stankowski of Hamilton, Edward J. & Cynthia Dzuranin of Eastampton, and Nancy Strano-Petty & Charles Petty, Jr. of Virginia Beach; her grandchildren: Nicole (& Matthew) McElroy, Matthew Stankowski, Jeffrey (& Kristin) and Jason Dzuranin, Michael (& Stephanie) Petty, and Ryan and Eric Strano; and her great-grandchildren: Brielle & Tessa Dzuranin. Funeral arrangements are being made by the Murphy Funeral Home, 1863 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, NJ. Private burial will be at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation. P.O. Box 781352 Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Arrangements are under the direction of Murphy Funeral Home, Hamilton, NJ. Please visit www.murphyfh.com
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 11, 2020