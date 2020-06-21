Iridious Hallback

Iridious (Riddy) Hallback, Sr. departed this earth Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born in Trenton, NJ on February 26, 1964, to the late Warren Hallback, Jr. and the late Elizabeth Leverett-Hallback. Iridious was educated in the Trenton Public School system. He attended various churches in the Trenton area. He was married to the late Bernadette in 1985 and one son, Iridious Jr. was born to this union. He later married the late Andrea Armour in 2005. He was predeceased by his father and mother, his wife, Andrea Armour, his sister Karen Hallback-Price, niece Jodi K. Hallback, and grandparents Warren and Blanche Hallback. He leaves to mourn him, his son, Iridious (Riddy) Hallback, Jr. (Jasmin), granddaughter Iris Carolyn-Rose, brother Warren Hallback III, stepdaughter Keosha Spann, 8 nieces and nephews, 3 uncles, 3 aunts, and host of cousins, family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction Riverside Memorial Chapels (riversidememorialchapels.com) 1310 Prospect St. Ewing Twp.
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.