Iridious Hallback
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iridious's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iridious (Riddy) Hallback, Sr. departed this earth Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born in Trenton, NJ on February 26, 1964, to the late Warren Hallback, Jr. and the late Elizabeth Leverett-Hallback. Iridious was educated in the Trenton Public School system. He attended various churches in the Trenton area. He was married to the late Bernadette in 1985 and one son, Iridious Jr. was born to this union. He later married the late Andrea Armour in 2005. He was predeceased by his father and mother, his wife, Andrea Armour, his sister Karen Hallback-Price, niece Jodi K. Hallback, and grandparents Warren and Blanche Hallback. He leaves to mourn him, his son, Iridious (Riddy) Hallback, Jr. (Jasmin), granddaughter Iris Carolyn-Rose, brother Warren Hallback III, stepdaughter Keosha Spann, 8 nieces and nephews, 3 uncles, 3 aunts, and host of cousins, family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction Riverside Memorial Chapels (riversidememorialchapels.com) 1310 Prospect St. Ewing Twp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Memorial Chapels
1310 Prospect St
Ewing, NJ 08638
(609) 771-9109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved