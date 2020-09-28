Irma Luz Aviles, 74 of Trenton NJ passed away on September 26, 2020 at her residence. To read Irma’s life story, view photos and leave condolences to the family, please visit www.murphyfh.com
Mother of six children Hiran Aviles Jr (Levone), Ramon Aviles (Kathleen), Rosa Rosado (Freddie), Jacqueline Zavala (Jose),Lydia Britton (Timothy), Leonard Aviles (Gladys), sister of 10 siblings: Armando, Reynaldo, George, Iris, Teresa, and Esther, grandmother to 15 beloved grandchildren: Yasmeen Aviles, Ramon Aviles II, Monique Fireall, Deloris Allen, Michael Aviles, Freddie Rosado II, Leronda Aviles, Hiran Aviles III, Rev. Blake Britton, Alexander Britton, Jacob Britton, Victoria Britton, Rosa Mia Rosado, Giana Aviles, Leonard Aviles Jr., and 4 great grandchildren Jalin Oldacre, Kai Allen, Julian Allen and Jaxon Allen. She was predeceased by her loving husband Hiran Aviles last December, her parents and siblings Wilfredo, Richard and Margarita. Family and Friends are invited to remember Irma during visitation hours on Wednesday, September 30th from 5:30-6:30 PM and again from 7:45-9PM at the Cathedral of St. Mary of The Assumption, 151 North Warren Street, Trenton NJ. A mass will follow on Thursday at 10AM in the Cathedral followed by interment in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Woolsey Street, Hamilton NJ. Arrangements by David L. Hernandez Jr and Murphy Funeral Homes Ewing/Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irma’s name can be made to the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption.