1/1
Irma Luz Aviles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Luz Aviles, 74 of Trenton NJ passed away on September 26, 2020 at her residence. To read Irma’s life story, view photos and leave condolences to the family, please visit www.murphyfh.com Mother of six children Hiran Aviles Jr (Levone), Ramon Aviles (Kathleen), Rosa Rosado (Freddie), Jacqueline Zavala (Jose),Lydia Britton (Timothy), Leonard Aviles (Gladys), sister of 10 siblings: Armando, Reynaldo, George, Iris, Teresa, and Esther, grandmother to 15 beloved grandchildren: Yasmeen Aviles, Ramon Aviles II, Monique Fireall, Deloris Allen, Michael Aviles, Freddie Rosado II, Leronda Aviles, Hiran Aviles III, Rev. Blake Britton, Alexander Britton, Jacob Britton, Victoria Britton, Rosa Mia Rosado, Giana Aviles, Leonard Aviles Jr., and 4 great grandchildren Jalin Oldacre, Kai Allen, Julian Allen and Jaxon Allen. She was predeceased by her loving husband Hiran Aviles last December, her parents and siblings Wilfredo, Richard and Margarita. Family and Friends are invited to remember Irma during visitation hours on Wednesday, September 30th from 5:30-6:30 PM and again from 7:45-9PM at the Cathedral of St. Mary of The Assumption, 151 North Warren Street, Trenton NJ. A mass will follow on Thursday at 10AM in the Cathedral followed by interment in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Woolsey Street, Hamilton NJ. Arrangements by David L. Hernandez Jr and Murphy Funeral Homes Ewing/Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irma’s name can be made to the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved