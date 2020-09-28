1/1
Irma Luz Aviles
Irma Luz Aviles, 74 of Trenton NJ passed away on September 26, 2020 at her residence. To read Irma’s life story, view photos and leave condolences to the family, please visit www.murphyfh.com Family and Friends are invited to remember Irma during visitation hours on Wednesday, September 30th from 5:30-6:30 PM and again from 7:45-9PM at the Cathedral of St. Mary of The Assumption, 151 North Warren Street, Trenton NJ. A mass will follow on Thursday at 10AM in the Cathedral followed by interment in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Woolsey Street, Hamilton NJ. Arrangements by David L. Hernandez Jr and Murphy Funeral Homes Ewing/Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irma’s name can be made to the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption.

Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
