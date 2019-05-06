|
Isabel Valle (Reyes), 88 of Hamilton passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hamilton Continuing Care (HCC) with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Valle was born in Agua Buena, Puerto Rico; she moved to New York at age 21, then subsequently to Trenton, NJ where she remained until moving to HCC 4 years ago. Mrs. Valle was a devoted Christian all her life, who received a Biblical Degree in 1971 and was very active in her church. She taught Sunday school for many years, served on the usher board, was active in the women’s ministry and in the community. Mrs. Valle enjoyed numerous activities, but her best was consignment store shopping, mall walking and writing poems. Mrs. Valle is predeceased by her parents: Juan Melendez, and Carmen Rosa-Davila; husband Jorge Valle and former husband Manuel Reyes; daughter, Iris Yolanda Reyes, and siblings: Felicita “Felin” Soberanis-Melendez, Anatolia Melendez, Ana Melendez, Juan “Guango” Melendez, Eligia “Tita” Melendez, and Manuel “Ney” Melendez; and two grandchildren; D’Metrius Reyes and Rodney Nathaniel Howell. Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her loving children; Gladys Reyes Diaz (Manny), Luis “Louie” Reyes, Harry Reyes (Carmen), Miguel Angel “Mickey” Reyes (Jocelyn), Grace Reyes Lee (Warren), Nydia Rawls (Marvin), and Judy Reyes Robinson (Thomas); Isabel’s caring brother, Pablo Melendez; her wonderful grandchildren; Urian, Felix, Luis Jr., Emie, Lauren, Noah, Gabriel, Mickey Jr., Carlos, Christopher, Antonio, Iris, AJ, Lawrence, Jasmin, Rachelle, Alejandro “Hondo, Kiera, Brea, Niya, Baysean, and Barry, as well as many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to The Hamilton Continuing care staff, who provided invaluable care and compassion and treated my mom like a true family member; We’ll always think fondly of you all, God bless. Thank you to Life St Francis for all the accommodations and services provided to our mother. When she was active in the community, she loved your day program, and was always ready for pick up, even during a snow blizzard. Thank you for all your efforts and support. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Church of God located at 26 Commerce Street, Trenton, NJ 08618, Edmundo and Yolanda Lopez, Pastors. Visiting hours will be held Saturday morning at the church from 9:00am-11:00am; and services will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Ewing Cemetery, 78 Scotch Road, Ewing NJ 08628. Arrangements under the auspices of Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on May 7, 2019