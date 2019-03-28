|
|
Jacob Herbert Landman, Jr., 59, of Bristol, PA passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born and resided in Bristol. Jake loved music and enjoyed to sing and dance. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, and loved them as if they were his own children. Jacob was a hero to many people in his family. He was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Gladys Landman; his brother, Mark Thomas; and his partner Jim Baumgartner. Jacob is survived by his son, Gabriel Molina; his two sisters, Cynthia (Edward) Dziewa and Tammy L. (Glenn) Werner; partner, Joe Rivera, Jr.; his nieces, Angelique Molina, Priscilla Cruz, Christine Dziewa, and Jennifer Dziewa; and his great nieces and nephews, Alicianna, Zoe, Jett, Joel, Tristan, and Shane. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9 am to 11 am, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter Street, Bristol, PA 19007. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bristol Cemetery in Bristol. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 29, 2019