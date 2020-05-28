Jacqueline M. Fulmore
Jacqueline M. Fulmore, 72, of Trenton, departed this life on May 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Fredericksburg, VA, Jacqueline earned her high school diploma before attending vocational school. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Fulmore; parents, Marshall Bills and Ruth Fortune; sister, Leah Childs; and three children, Angela Ellis, Uriel Bush, and Jocelyne Bush. Jacqueline is survived by two sons, De’Anthony Bush and Carlos Bush of Trenton, NJ; daughter, Amethyst Jones of Hamilton, NJ; ten grandchildren, Leo, Amethyst, Infiniti, Richard Jr., Malia, Asani, Xavier, Maxamus, August and Shakirah; four great grandchildren, Jayden, Amai, Amelia and Leanna; two brothers, Geranimo Bills (Ezella) of Oklahoma City, OK and Lawrence Bills (Virginia) of Fredericksburg, VA; three sisters, Bertha Carroll of Fredericksburg, VA, Vanessa Waines (Wayne) of Deberry TX and Tammy Burrell of Spotsylvania, VA; aunt, Betty “Betty Lou” Bellamy of Trenton, NJ, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com

Published in The Trentonian from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
