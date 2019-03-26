|
Jacqueline Mitchell-Jacobs was born in Trenton, NJ on August 1, 1965. She departed her life March 21st, 2019 at Capital Health System-Hopewell. She was educated in the Trenton Public School system graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1983. She attended Mercer County Community College, Jersey City State College and The College of New Jersey. She worked for the New Jersey Division of Motor Vehicle for 10 years. She later became a teacher for the Trenton Public Schools and has been teaching for over 20 years. She was an Educator for the Mercer County Community College Project Smile/Upward bound program from 1990-2018. In 2014 she became a Financial Advisor for Primerica. She was a faithful member and servant of Jesus My Light Holy Temple. She was ordained as an Evangelist. She followed in her mother’s footsteps (Alice Mae Allen) and continued to lead and direct the Sunshine Choir and youth ministry. She is survived by her only child Charmaine Mitchell and Husband Richard Jacobs and three grandchildren Jacqueline Imani Mitchell, Jayla Boyd and Evan Boyd. She has 5 siblings Janet L. Mitchell, Kilpatrick Mitchell (Angie), Julia Allen (Joseph) and the twins Victoria and Jeffrey Allen and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends She also leaves behind a special friend “her bestie” Yvonne Johnson. Funeral service will be 12pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Rev. S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way, Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 10am until the time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 27, 2019