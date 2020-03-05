|
Jake A. Comfort, 32, passed away suddenly on Feb. 29, in Cherry Grove, SC. Jake was a prior resident of Hamilton Twp. NJ and spent his early days in Belle Mead and Pt. Pleasant, NJ. He moved to Littleton, CO and was a 2005 Graduate of Columbine HS. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Norman and Kate (Giovacchini) Comfort and Stanley and Patsy (Burk) Kornikowski, his Uncle Norm and Aunt Janet Comfort, and Uncle Don Comfort, 2 infant siblings, Mary and Michael Comfort. Jake is survived by his Parents, Rick and Karen (Kornikowski) Comfort of Cherry Grove, SC two brothers, Craig Comfort of Houston, TX , David Comfort of Franklin, MA., Aunt Jan Comfort of Sunset Bch, NC, Uncle Michael Kornikowski, of Orlando, FL, Great Aunt Lilian Banks and Great Uncle Jim and Aunt Nancy Burk, several nieces and nephews, plus an extensive extended family. Funeral services were private. There will be a Celebration of Life, 11-1PM, Fri. April 17, 2020 at Villa Mannino, 73 US Rt. 130, Bordentown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Humane Society of N. Myrtle Beach, 409 Bay St. N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29582, https://humanesocietynmb.org/donate
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 6, 2020