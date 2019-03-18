|
James W. Doherty “The Lord extended his hand to me and took me to his heavenly home.” A wonderful and dedicated father of James A Doherty and Donna Choromanski (Doherty) James W. Doherty left this world for a better one on March 13, 2019. He is pre-deceased by his father and mother James Doherty and Catherine Doherty, His wife Janice Doherty (Simicsak) and his granddaughter Stephanie Marie Eak. Survived by his son, James A. Doherty and his wife, Michelle Doherty, of Lawrence Township, NJ and his daughter, Donna Choromanski (Doherty) and her husband, Edward Choromanski, of Cinnaminson, NJ. Three grandchildren, Connor Doherty, “Jake” Doherty and Christina Eak Cartagena of Brooklyn, NY. Also, two great-grandchildren Luna and Lucy Cartagena. He was a long-time member of the Rusling Hose Volunteer Fire Department and a real estate broker in the Mercer County area for over 25 years. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements by the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077 (856- 829-2700)
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 19, 2019